Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of CMS Energy Call Options (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday.

Several analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

NYSE CMS opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $68.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $341,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286,010.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,237 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

