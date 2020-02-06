Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

SFIX remained flat at $$24.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. 940,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,295. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $37.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $917,540.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,954 shares of company stock worth $8,325,037. Corporate insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,395,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,068,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 59.3% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 364,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

