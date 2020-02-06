Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENV. Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $83.08 on Monday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $83.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -197.81 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $99,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,368 shares of company stock valued at $16,311,780. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

