Stealth Price Reaches $0.0529 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000543 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $5,688.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004353 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001112 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006702 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,690,495 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

