Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Cobinhood, Upbit and GOPAX. Status has a total market cap of $52.84 million and approximately $17.88 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.13 or 0.03018037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00210440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029902 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00132188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, GOPAX, IDEX, Upbit, Cobinhood, BigONE, Livecoin, Radar Relay, TOPBTC, Gate.io, OOOBTC, ABCC, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, DDEX, Kucoin, IDCM, OTCBTC, Ethfinex, Tidex, Bancor Network, CoinTiger, DEx.top, Neraex, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, DragonEX, ChaoEX, Liqui, Koinex, ZB.COM, Ovis, IDAX, Poloniex, Huobi and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

