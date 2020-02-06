State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 68,626 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 68,626 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $189,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 40,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 154,178 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $261.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

