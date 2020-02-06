State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 430,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,003 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,233,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 568,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Fastenal to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

