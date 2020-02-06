State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.28% of GDS worth $16,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in GDS by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GDS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of GDS in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GDS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.73 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $149.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.94 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

