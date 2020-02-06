State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 592,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after acquiring an additional 253,843 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after acquiring an additional 240,213 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,095,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,086,000 after acquiring an additional 212,571 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 534,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,883,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $951,451,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.94.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

