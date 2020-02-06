State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.36 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $205.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.94 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In related news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total value of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,976. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.27.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

