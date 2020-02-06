Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Standard Lithium Ltd (OTCMKTS:STLHF) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 33,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 38,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63.

About Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:STLHF)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. The company's flagship project is the Smackover lithium brine project covering an area of 30,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. It also holds interest in the Bristol Dry Lake project that covers an area of approximately 155 square kilometers located in the Mojave region of San Bernardino County, California.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.