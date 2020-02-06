Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020 // Comments off

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Standard Chartered from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

SCBFF remained flat at $$8.24 during trading hours on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.44.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.