Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SCBFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Standard Chartered from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Investec raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

SCBFF remained flat at $$8.24 during trading hours on Friday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

