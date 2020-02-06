St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Announces Earnings Results

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON SMP opened at GBX 494.50 ($6.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 522.31 ($6.87). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target (up previously from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.50 ($8.12).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

