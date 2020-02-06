SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Trading Up 2.3%

SSR Mining Inc (TSE:SSRM) was up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.89 and last traded at C$23.79, approximately 188,989 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 253,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.78.

In other news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 19,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.00, for a total transaction of C$475,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$51,408.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

