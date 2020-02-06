Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a reduce rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Square from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.03.
NYSE:SQ traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. 10,667,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. Square has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.03, a PEG ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 3.26.
In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,339 shares of company stock worth $15,943,298. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after buying an additional 1,667,227 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after buying an additional 1,656,927 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after buying an additional 323,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after buying an additional 620,149 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Square by 48.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
