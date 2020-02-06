Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a reduce rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Square from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.03.

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. 10,667,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.62. Square has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.03, a PEG ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 3.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,339 shares of company stock worth $15,943,298. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,816,000 after buying an additional 1,667,227 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,543,000 after buying an additional 1,656,927 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,474,000 after buying an additional 323,893 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after buying an additional 620,149 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in Square by 48.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

