SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $33.90 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). As a group, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

