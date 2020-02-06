Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Spotify’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Spotify updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Spotify stock traded up $7.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.37. 2,341,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,898. Spotify has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.67 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

