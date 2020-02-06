Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Given New Price Target at Pivotal Research

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price reduced by analysts at Pivotal Research from to in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Spotify in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $7.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,494. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of -280.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.02 and its 200 day moving average is $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

