SportyCo Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Coinbe and ChaoEX. SportyCo has a market capitalization of $49,543.00 and approximately $498.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SportyCo has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.55 or 0.03162073 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200564 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133942 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io

SportyCo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, ChaoEX, OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

