Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.34, 1,265,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,581,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $271.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

