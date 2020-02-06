Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an in-line rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 1,265,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 361,209 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

