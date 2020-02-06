Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Cowen

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.07.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. 2,847,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,463. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Brian J. Mcmenamy sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $254,043.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 24.1% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 26.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.