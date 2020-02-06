SPINDLE (SPD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $331,195.00 and approximately $690.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $7.50, $51.55 and $5.60.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $123.72 or 0.01284587 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045077 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00211568 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002202 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004274 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $18.94, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.