Spendcoin (SPND) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $241,375.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.26 or 0.03106443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00200731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00130554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

