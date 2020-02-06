Spectiv (SIG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $43,721.00 and $1.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,843,032 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

