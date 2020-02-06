SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.11. 170,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,292. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $117.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73.

