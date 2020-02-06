SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.1% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after acquiring an additional 419,734 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,328.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 318,629 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 153.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 392,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 237,644 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.42. 843,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,120. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

