SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 79,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,772 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,024.1% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 112,761 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 149,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $31.34 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

