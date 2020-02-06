SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 79,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,400. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

