SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT) Shares Up 0.3%

SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.