Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

Shares of Spark Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 89,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $346.52 million, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of -0.27. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.96. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $207.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spark Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 180,633 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 389,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 67,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after purchasing an additional 56,151 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Spark Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Spark Energy by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 172,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

