SpaceChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $196,484.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, CoinEgg and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $196,484.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, Coinnest, EXX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

