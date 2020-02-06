Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 26,828,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 23,932,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of $890.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
