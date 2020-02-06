Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 26,828,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 23,932,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America set a $2.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $890.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 741,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 128,916 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 975,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,817,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,866 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

