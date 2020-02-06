Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) PT Raised to $87.00 at Buckingham Research

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) had its price objective lifted by Buckingham Research from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $85.75 on Monday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $67.23 and a twelve month high of $87.24.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $280.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.40 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

