Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 678000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Southern Energy (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

