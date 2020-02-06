Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Increased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Southern by 39.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.