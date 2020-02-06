Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $17.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $14.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Sonos has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $578,144.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 239,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sonos by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

