Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

