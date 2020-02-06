Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.74-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.
Shares of NYSE SON opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.20.
Sonoco Products Company Profile
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
