Social Activity Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Social Activity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $73,384.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00051714 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00381947 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010529 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 221% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00024005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012622 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social . Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial . Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

