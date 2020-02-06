Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Slang Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, 105,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 113,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Slang Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. M Partners set a $2.00 price target on shares of Slang Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

