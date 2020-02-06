Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Trading Up 7.4%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 36 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

