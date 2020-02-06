Sirius XM’s (SIRI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 13,365,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,871,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,409,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,780,049.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,335,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,348,039 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

