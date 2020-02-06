Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,544,198.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,049.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,335,751 shares of company stock worth $9,348,039 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after buying an additional 5,873,138 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after buying an additional 2,617,358 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $8,133,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth $6,255,000. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

