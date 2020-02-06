Simon Pelletier Purchases 600 Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) Stock

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) Director Simon Pelletier acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,626.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$173,466.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$38.61 on Thursday. Stella-Jones Inc has a 12-month low of C$36.00 and a 12-month high of C$48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$626.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$655.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.6099999 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJ. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$43.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

