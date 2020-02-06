Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) versus National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Simmons First National alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Simmons First National and National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 2 0 2.40 National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Simmons First National currently has a consensus target price of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 12.85%. National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. Given Simmons First National’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Simmons First National pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bankshares pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simmons First National and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $988.15 million 2.50 $237.84 million $2.73 9.35 National Bankshares $50.95 million 5.15 $16.15 million $2.32 17.42

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Simmons First National has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 24.10% 10.48% 1.48% National Bankshares 32.46% 9.28% 1.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Simmons First National beats National Bankshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 191 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.