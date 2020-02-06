Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Silver One Resources Inc (CVE:SVE)’s stock price dropped 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31, approximately 181,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 338,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67.

About Silver One Resources (CVE:SVE)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

