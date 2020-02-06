Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. 246,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,364. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $401,088.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $701,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,662,661 shares of company stock worth $58,598,915 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.