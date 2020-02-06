Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $122.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.86.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of SLAB stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,264. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 256.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $110.54. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $77.08 and a 52 week high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,080. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

