Signia Capital Management LLC Has $3.54 Million Position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Signia Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,610 shares during the period. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. comprises about 3.4% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signia Capital Management LLC owned 8.60% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 390,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $44.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of -0.62.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

