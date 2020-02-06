Signia Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC)

Signia Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 172,520 shares during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage accounts for about 1.5% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signia Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10,328.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 132,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,597. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.21. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

